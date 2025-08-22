Creating A Community Concert Series

In Lewes, Delaware, right by the ferry terminal, something unexpected happens when the sun starts to set. A lawn becomes a stage, boats fly by, and a local crowd finds its rhythm at "Rocking the Docks". It's not your typical concert venue, and that's exactly the point. I'm Preston Baker for Delmarva Public Media. The venue is brought to life as the sun sets and boats pass by while live music fills the air.

"My name is Matt VanBelle, the founder and organizer behind Rocking The Docks. It's a 1500 capacity space trying to create more of a higher level experience. Something that's like a little bit of an easier vibe than something like a Freeman stage, but also something similar in the respect of an outdoor, on-the-water kind of venue."

Matt wanted to create something different, a concert series that feels more like a community evening party, but with top tier talent.

"Yeah, I mean, the casual nature of that venue at this point is really kind of the magic. Being able to get that close to an artist. I mean, almost all of those artists come to the merch booth at the end of the concert to engage with the fans. That might not be something that you see at every kind of venue that they might play at."

It's not just the band that sets the tone. It's the flexibility with both high energy excitement and chill evening vibes. It's your call.

"I saw a young family with their child on the playground, and then I saw those parents of those parents over at the bar getting drinks. It was like that multi-generational kind of thing, the front of stage action that you want to get into. But also something if you just want to sit back and listen to a high level of music."

There's even a VIP section just steps from the stage complete with food, drinks and space to mingle.

"What I always liked about the festival environment was the ability to duck in and out into a space that felt like a real brick and mortar, but was catered to the event itself. But also a really cool space to have like-minded people that are there to really enjoy the music."

With food trucks, vendors, drinks and merch. It's part-concert, part-festival, and a hundred percent coastal charm.

"Kind of the cool little ecosystem that we've been building that even when it's hot, there's definitely a breeze coming off the water. I mean, it definitely adds to that experience that we're trying to deliver. The food trucks obviously add that extra step with the vendors and the vendor market that happens there, which creates that mini festival vibe. And that's sort of the process forward for us - I think that as the music industry is evolving, I think more concentrated experiences like that are going to be what the future looks like, and that's what we kind of want to lean into."

Each week brings a new sound, but the vibe stays the same: fun, easy, and totally local.

"We're trying to kind of grow that scene a little bit more into touring artists that you can't see every single night and to sort of draw that significance. But also from a level of talent that we're looking at, we're always trying to deliver that higher level, that next level experience. And that really does start with the music."

And the music doesn't stop when summer fades. Rocking the Docks is already looking ahead to the fall with a new way to keep the good times rolling.

"We have a handful of dates left, right, and we have a fall event coming up on October 11th. That's the Lewes Blues and Brews Festival. So that's a beer centric with blues music hosted by Lower Case Blues, or the local powerhouse blues trio here."

Whether you're upfront, near the stage, lounging on the lawn, or soaking in the sunset with a local brew, Rocking the Docks delivers more than just a concert. It's a community moment built by passion and tuned to the rhythm of coastal Delaware. I'm Preston Baker for Delmarva Public Media.