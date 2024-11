A dozen Salisbury University students have been suspended and along with their fraternity after charges of assaulting a gay man. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Mark Delancey, executive director of PFLAG, about the victim's account of what he says happened to him. The full interview can be heard this Friday on Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.