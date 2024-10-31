CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Wicomico County Executive Weighs In on Effort to Eliminate Position

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:38 AM EDT
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordana
PAC 14
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordana

Next Tuesday voters will decide the fate of the Wicomico County Executive position. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with the current County Executive Julie Giordano who says the position provides an important check that is needed in local government. The full interview along with that of council president John Cannon, who supports eliminating the position, can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush