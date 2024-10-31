Wicomico County Executive Weighs In on Effort to Eliminate Position

Next Tuesday voters will decide the fate of the Wicomico County Executive position. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with the current County Executive Julie Giordano who says the position provides an important check that is needed in local government. The full interview along with that of council president John Cannon, who supports eliminating the position, can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.