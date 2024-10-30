Council President John Cannon on Eliminating Wicomico County Executive Position

Voters in Wicomico County will decide the fate of the County Executive position. The county council voted to place the measure on the ballot amid the tensions with County Executive Julie Giordano. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with council president John Cannon about his support for the measure to eliminate the position. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.