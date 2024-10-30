CONTACT US

© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Council President John Cannon on Eliminating Wicomico County Executive Position

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:18 PM EDT
Wicomico County Council President John Cannon
PAC 14
Wicomico County Council President John Cannon

Voters in Wicomico County will decide the fate of the County Executive position. The county council voted to place the measure on the ballot amid the tensions with County Executive Julie Giordano. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with council president John Cannon about his support for the measure to eliminate the position. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.
Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
