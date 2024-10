With a polarized electorate Americans are heading into decisions about what kind of future the republic will have. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Ira Chalef about his new book, "To Stop a Tyrant: The Power of Political Followers to Make or Brake a Toxic Leader," which explores the dynamics of authoritarian leaders. The full interview can be heard this Friday on Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.