MD GOP Senate Candidate Makes Swing Though Eastern Shore

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published August 19, 2024 at 9:50 AM EDT
Former Governor Larry Hogan
Hogan Campaign
Former Governor Larry Hogan

Former Governor Larry Hogan made a swing through the Eastern Shore this past weekend in his bid for Maryland's Senate seat. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with the Republican about his fellow governor Tim Walz who is now the running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket and the importance of the Eastern Shore in his race. The full interview can be heard this Friday on Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
