MD GOP Senate Candidate Makes Swing Though Eastern Shore

Former Governor Larry Hogan made a swing through the Eastern Shore this past weekend in his bid for Maryland's Senate seat. In this excerpt from this week's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with the Republican about his fellow governor Tim Walz who is now the running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket and the importance of the Eastern Shore in his race. The full interview can be heard this Friday on Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.