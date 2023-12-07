Wicomico County Public Schools, African American Students & Psych Eval's

© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Published December 7, 2023
A new report found that a large number of students in the Wicomico County school system have been sent to the ER for a psychiatric evaluation after disruptive behavior involving a large number of African American students. The school system says it sends students to the ER only if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with community activist and former mayoral candidate Jermichael Mitchell who worked with the authors of the report about the significance of the numbers. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.
