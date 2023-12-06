© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
High Rate of Wicomico County Students Sent to ER for Psych Evaluations

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST
Don Rush

A new report found that over the last eight years 750 students in the Wicomico County Public school system has been sent to the hospital emergency room for psychiatric evaluation after disruptive behavior in the classroom. The school system says it does so only if the student is a danger to himself or others. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Angela Ford, director of Maple Shade Youth and Family Services which provides support for children with emotional disabilities in Wicomico County, about her experience with the school system.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
