Goodbye, Black-Eyed Susan

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published November 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST
Black-Eyed Susan Riverboat
Pinnacle Marine Website
Black-Eyed Susan Riverboat

The debacle that resulted from Worcester County and Snow Hill officials purchasing the Black-Eyed Susan riverboat has some wondering, "How did this happen?" In this excerpt from this Friday's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with Steven Green, editor and publisher of the Maryland Coast Dispatch, about the collapse of a dream aimed at bringing more tourism to the southern part of the county. The full interview can be heard this Friday on Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
