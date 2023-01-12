Serena Williams, Strength in the Face of a Difficult Path

The year the literary magazine Delmarva Review has published a poem by Catherine Carter about the caustic commentary that has surrounded the career of Serena Williams. It's entitled, "Reasons to Burn Her". In this excerpt from Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with the magazine's executive editor Wilson Wyatt, poetry editor Anne Colwell and poetry assistant editor Katherine Gekker about the discussion that was generated by the poem and the decision to publish it. The full interview can be heard this Friday at noon WSDL 90.7 FM and WESM 91.3 FM.