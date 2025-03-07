CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

A Conversation with Filmmaker and Farmer John Chester

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published March 7, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST
Filmmaker John Chester of Apricot Lane Farms

Delmarva Public Media's Jenny O'Connor speaks with former local and acclaimed filmmaker and farmer John Chester about his film "The Biggest Little Farm" ahead of his appearance at this weekend's Ocean City Film Festival.

for more info: https://ocmdfilmfestival.com/

(This story comes from our Intergenerational Beats Initiative that pairs a student journalist with a professional one. Together, they cover a local "beat" in our region. )

Jenny O'Connor and SU student Preston Baker cover the "Arts and Culture" beat for Delmarva Public Media.
Intergenerational Beats
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
See stories by Bryan Russo