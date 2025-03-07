A Conversation with Filmmaker and Farmer John Chester

Delmarva Public Media's Jenny O'Connor speaks with former local and acclaimed filmmaker and farmer John Chester about his film "The Biggest Little Farm" ahead of his appearance at this weekend's Ocean City Film Festival.

for more info: https://ocmdfilmfestival.com/

(This story comes from our Intergenerational Beats Initiative that pairs a student journalist with a professional one. Together, they cover a local "beat" in our region. )

Jenny O'Connor and SU student Preston Baker cover the "Arts and Culture" beat for Delmarva Public Media.