Millions of mothers and children could lose nutritional assistance as soon as Nov. 1

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT

As the government shutdown grinds on, funds are running out for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, a federal program that provides millions of vulnerable mothers and their children with key nutritional assistance.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Omaha Nation WIC director Jessika Free-Bass.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

