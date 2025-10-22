CONTACT US

After 2 years of war and a fragile ceasefire, where does the conversation on genocide in Gaza stand?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Tents for displaced Palestinians stand amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Abdel Kareem Hana/AP
Tents for displaced Palestinians stand amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

World leaders will gather next week at the United Nations General Assembly, where an independent U.N. commission will present the findings of a recent investigation that found Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Israel denies the allegations and refutes the report.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Chris Sidoti, commissioner on the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestine Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

