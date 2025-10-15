CONTACT US

How Hamas was pressured into accepting Trump's peace plan

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 15, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Hamas and Israel are holding a fragile ceasefire in Gaza as they negotiate details for phase two of the plan. But what prompted Hamas to accept the deal in the first place — one that calls them to disarm — with few concrete steps in place to ensure Israel would end the war in Gaza?

Host Scott Tong talks with Jared Malsin, Middle East correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

