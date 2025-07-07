Former camper and counsellor tells what makes Camp Mystic so special to her

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Horseback riding, epic canoe races, fried chicken every Sunday. Just some of the traditions at Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, and now a place of mourning because children and staff were among the more than 80 people who died in flash flooding this weekend. With the exception of a few years during World War II, when it was a rehab center for GIs, girls have headed there every summer since 1926 to enjoy nature, make friends and to deepen their faith.

We wanted to hear more about what Camp Mystic has meant to so many people, so we called Lauren Garcia, and she was nice enough to agree to talk with us. She went to Camp Mystic for 10 years, first as a camper and then as a camp counselor. And she's with us now. Good morning, Lauren. Thank you so much for talking with us.

LAUREN GARCIA: Hi. Good morning. Thank you for having me.

MARTIN: I understand your mom and her sisters all went. And your sisters all went.

GARCIA: Yes.

MARTIN: What made it so special for all of you?

GARCIA: Oh, we loved it. It was a home to some of the most meaningful and lifelong friendships I've had. It's like a little slice of heaven there. Every summer, to come back and see the familiar faces and fresh ones, I couldn't wait.

MARTIN: What are some of your favorite memories?

GARCIA: Yeah, I don't know where to start. I mean, just it's rooted in tradition and ritual. Sundays were some of my favorites. We would all make our way down to the cool Guadalupe waterfront for our Sunday devotionals. You could hear everyone's charm bracelets would jingle as we'd all sing together. We would learn lessons from the camp owners themselves, Tweety and Dick Eastland.

They owned the camp, but it felt more like a family there. They knew everyone's names, and they would teach us things like how to be kind to one another. They would hand out these things called fuzzies to other little campers. We'd pass them to each other. They were like small, colorful pompom cotton balls, just to recognize how to give love to one another. And we'd also hear things from Tweety Eastland on how to live life full of love and other fun tips, like painting your nails red to stop the habit of biting them.

MARTIN: (Laughter) Right. That's a good one.

GARCIA: It was so special. Their family was involved in everything from walking around the campgrounds, teaching us fishing. Their sons and daughters were program directors, head chef, head nurses. They ran the events. And they made the most amazing food. The rituals of just knowing on certain days you were getting coffee cake, and on Sundays, you could expect the best fried chicken, the fluffiest biscuits. And you always would get vanilla with peanut butter to follow. It was just this reliable place of respite.

MARTIN: A touchstone. You know, we've heard about so many, you know, famous and not famous people who sent their daughters there. I mean, Laura Bush, the former first lady, was a counselor there. Why do you think it has had such a hold on so many people through so many generations?

GARCIA: It's hard to put into words unless you were a mystic girl. But I don't think there's words. No amount of anecdotes could allow me to explain...

MARTIN: True

GARCIA: ...Now how this place has been cracked open for the world to see. It was like a little bubble and a safe haven. And no matter what was going on in your home life or your school life, you would come back each year and expect some of the same rituals and traditions. And I think that's things that girls like myself depended on. It brought calm and ease, and it was just beautiful there.

MARTIN: And we only have about 30 seconds left. I can only imagine what you're feeling knowing about what happened at the flood. And I'm just wondering, what kinds of conversations are you having with other former campers? What are you talking about?

GARCIA: Yeah, my heart is broken. It was devastating for so many families. I can't even put that into words. I think this community needs each other. We are leaning on each other, on our faith and the love that we shared for this camp. And that's what Camp Mystic taught us, is to lean on each other. Physically, we're seeing people help out with recovery efforts and organizing massive donation drives. And for this unimaginable sorrow, we're staying connected through prayer and service. And that's always what camp has been about.

MARTIN: That is former mystic camper Lauren Garcia. Lauren, thank you.

GARCIA: Thank you.

