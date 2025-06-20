The best new albums out June 20

It's Friday, which means its time to stave off your existential dread with a bumper crop of excellent new releases, including (if you ask us) some of the very best albums to come out this year.

Raina Douris, host of the public radio program World Cafe, joins Stephen Thompson on our New Music Friday podcast to discuss pop-rock perfectionists HAIM, a guitar band called Hotline TNT whose distorted hooks bring back memories of 120 Minutes, a glorious and unpredictable melting pot of dance, jazz, rap and R&B by Yaya Bey, and much more.

Keep scrolling to see our top recommendations, as well as the long list of albums out June 20.

The Starting Five

Ryan Hartley / Slough Water / Slough Water S.G. Goodman.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 HAIM, I quit (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Fleetwood Mac, Vampire Weekend

💿 Hotline TNT, Raspberry Moon (Stream)

RIYL: Dinosaur Jr., My Bloody Valentine

💿 Yaya Bey, do it afraid (Stream)

RIYL: SAULT, Digable Planets

💿 Kelsey Waldon, Every Ghost (Stream)

RIYL: Sierra Ferrell, John Prine

💿 S.G. Goodman, Planting by the Signs (Stream)

RIYL: Late Waxahatchee, early Cat Power

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

/ Secret Angels / Secret Angels Seven Davis Jr.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Seven Davis Jr., Don't Crash Out Challenge

💿 U.S. Girls, Scratch It

💿 Matthew Shipp, The Cosmic Piano

💿 Tropical F*** Storm, Fairyland Codex

💿 Nathan Salsburg, Ipsa Corpora

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images / Getty Images Karol G.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Pop

Karol G, Tropicoqueta

Benson Boone, American Heart

YUNGBLUD, Idols

Sam Austins, The woods, vol. 1

Jazz

Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer, Different Rooms

Joshua Redman, Words Fall Short

V/A, Gilles Peterson presents International Anthem

Rock/Alt/Indie

The B-52's, The Warner and Reprise Years (Box Set)

(Box Set) The Gregg Allman Band, One Night In DC, May 15, 1984

Gilla Band, The Early Years (10th Anniversary Reissue)

(10th Anniversary Reissue) The Feelies, Rewind

Little Mazarn, Mustang Island

UNIVERSITY, McCartney, It'll Be OK

Benét, Make 'Em Laugh

Death Pill, Sologamy

Elijah Johnston, Stupid Soul

Minais B, And i know i can feel bad when i get in a bad mood

The Sick Man of Europe, s/t

Water Machine, God Park

Yuuf, Alma's Cove EP

R&B/Soul

Georgie Sweet, I Swear To You

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon, Come As You Are

Keke Palmer, Just Keke

Nyah Grace, Divinely Devoted

PAMÉ, Static Blush EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

Ghais Guevara, The Other 2/5ths or: The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Trench Baby

Samara Cyn, Backroads EP

EP Loyle Carner, Hopefully !

Isaiah Hull, POCOMANIA

Kwengface, Victim of Circumstance EP

EP K-Trap, When The Dust Settles EP

EP Maxo, Mars Is Electric

Bas & The Hics, Melanchronica

Che Noir, The Color Chocolate 2

Aitch, 4

midwxst, archangel

Nick Grant, I Took It Personal

Pluto, Both Ways

Electronic/Out There

SOPHIE, PRODUCT (Reissue)

(Reissue) Carl Craig, Desire: The Carl Craig Story (OST)

(OST) Neggy Gemmy, She Comes From Nowhere

Biosphere, The Way of Time

Matmos, Metallic Life Review

Félicia Atkinson, Promenades

Simo Cell, FL Louis EP

EP BAMBII, INFINITY CLUB II

CAIN, Lineage

Krystal Klear, Pancake EP

EP Nightmares On Wax, Still Smokin.III.

Mount Kimbie, The Sunset Violent (Live In Heidelberg)

Surusinghe, i can't remember the name of this, but that's ok EP

EP Florentino, Systems of Reflection EP

EP Car Culture, Nothingburger EP

EP Nikki Nair, Violence Is The Answer EP

EP Elkka, Xpressions EP

EP Facta, GULP

Ric Wilson, AMERICA RUNS ON DISCO

Feiertag, Empers EP

EP GoGo Penguin, Necessary Fictions

Julien Mier, Gradually

L'Eclair, CLOUD DRIFTER

Sontag Shogun x Lau Nau, Päiväkahvit

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Curse EP

EP Fields Of Mist, Secrets Of The Nebula EP

EP OSMIUM, s/t

Global

Olamidé, s/t

V/A, Edna Martinez Presents Picó: Sound System Culture From The Colombian Caribbean

Country/Folk/Americana

Sally Anne Morgan, Second Circle The Horizon

James McMurtry, The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy

Brett Young, 2.0

Brian Kelley, Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One

Lukas Nelson, American Romance

Mason Jennings, Magnifier

The Jack Wharff Band, Richmond's Most Wanted

William Beckmann, Whiskey Lies & Alibis

