Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly deported to El Salvador, is back in the U.S. to face smuggling charges

Updated June 6, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man the Trump administration wrongfully deported to El Salvador, is back in the U.S.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced his return at a short press conference Friday afternoon at the Department of Justice.

"This is what American Justice looks like," Bondi said.

She thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for his help in sending Abrego Garcia back.

Bondi told reporters that a federal grand jury indicted Abrego Garcia on May 21 in Tennessee. He faces federal criminal charges for allegedly transporting migrants without legal status within the U.S. She said his alleged criminal activity occurred over 9 years. The two-count indictment specifically accuses Abrego Garcia "of conspiracy to unlawfully transport illegal aliens for financial gain" and "unlawful transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain."

Bondi says Abrego Garcia will face a trial in the U.S. on these charges and, if found guilty, will serve time in a U.S. prison before being deported back to El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia's attorney said they're going to keep fighting to get him a fair trial. "Now, after months of delay and secrecy, they're bringing him back, not to correct their error but to prosecute him. This shows that they were playing games with the court all along," Abrego Garcia's lawyer, Simon Sandoval Moshenberg, told NPR. "Due process means the chance to defend yourself before you're punished, not after. This is an abuse of power, not justice."

A Salvadoran native who had been living with his wife and children in Maryland, Abrego-Garcia was deported in March to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution. The Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13. His wife and attorneys deny that

The case has become a bedrock for both the Trump administration and immigration advocates as the push to streamline deportations undercuts key elements of due process.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

