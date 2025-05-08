Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope, choosing the name Leo XIV

Updated May 9, 2025 at 6:16 PM EDT

VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected pope, becoming the first pontiff from the United States. He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old new pontiff appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and said, "Peace be with all of you!"

He said he wanted his message of peace to "enter your hearts, to reach your families, and all people, wherever they are, all of the people, all over the Earth."

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet the faithful for the first time as the 267th Pope. pic.twitter.com/tsA1a0XSOM — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

He thanked his fellow cardinals for selecting him and spoke in Italian, Spanish and Latin. Having spent years working in Peru, he thanked his former diocese in the South American country, "where a loyal people has shared its faith and has given a lot," he said.

He spoke warmly of the late Pope Francis, with his "always courageous voice," he said, and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.

Pope Leo XIV appeared after white smoke streamed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the 133 cardinals inside had elected a new pope.

A roar erupted from the crowd when those in it saw the white smoke, which was shown on several large screens in St. Peter's Square. Enormous bells of St. Peter's Basilica began to ring, tolling the news that the Catholic Church has a new pope.

The vote came on the second day of the papal election process known as the conclave. Church experts had named other possible candidates and had not expected an American to win the papacy.

President Trump congratulated the new pope and expressed excitement to meet him. "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," Trump wrote on social media.

Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Pope Leo XIV's hometown of Chicago, expressed local pride, writing: "Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!"

The pope has spent most of his career overseas, studying in Rome, then arriving in Peru in 1985, before Pope Francis brought him in for a Vatican position in 2023.

Newspapers in Peru noted that the new pope is also a Peruvian citizen. He has worked as a missionary and later became the bishop of Chiclayo, a city of about half a million people in the northern part of the country.

The former leader of the Order of St. Augustine, Leo is also the first Augustinian pope, according to the Vatican News site.

Rome has been brimming with elation, as thousands gathered near the Via della Conciliazione to be present for the historic moment when the new pope was announced and presented to the world.

Manuel Rueda contributed reporting from Bogotá, Colombia.

