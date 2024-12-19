CONTACT US

On the Download

On the Download, Episode 41

Published December 19, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST

This special holiday episode of On the Download features the following:

Matthew Ifield - I'll Be Home For Christmas
Laufey - Christmas Dreaming
Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong - I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Jennifer Hudson - Winter Wonderland
honeyhoney - Christmas Tipsy
The Sheepdogs - Santa Man
Doctor Coconut - I Built a Snowgirl
The Tano Jones Revelry - Little Drummer Boy
Macy Gray, The California Jet Club - Christmas With You
Stevie Wonder - What Christmas Means To Me
Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
Stacy Jones Band - Merry, Merry Christmas
Arwen Lewis - Let It Snow
Molly Burch - It's Christmas Time (Again)
Remi Wolf - Last Christmas
Jessica Vosk - Santa Tell Me
Kesha - Holiday Road
Cher, Cyndi Lauper - Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart

