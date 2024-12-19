On the Download, Episode 41

This special holiday episode of On the Download features the following:

Matthew Ifield - I'll Be Home For Christmas

Laufey - Christmas Dreaming

Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong - I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

Jennifer Hudson - Winter Wonderland

honeyhoney - Christmas Tipsy

The Sheepdogs - Santa Man

Doctor Coconut - I Built a Snowgirl

The Tano Jones Revelry - Little Drummer Boy

Macy Gray, The California Jet Club - Christmas With You

Stevie Wonder - What Christmas Means To Me

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Stacy Jones Band - Merry, Merry Christmas

Arwen Lewis - Let It Snow

Molly Burch - It's Christmas Time (Again)

Remi Wolf - Last Christmas

Jessica Vosk - Santa Tell Me

Kesha - Holiday Road

Cher, Cyndi Lauper - Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart