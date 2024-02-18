Delmarva Today 2-16-24 MPT's Look at Slavery on the Eastern Shore
The discovery of what is believed to have been the home of Harriet Tubman's father and the history of slavery on the Eastern Shore is examined in a new documentary "Ben's Ten: Chattel Slavery on Maryland's Eastern Shore". Host Don Rush talks with Dr. Julie Schablitsky, Chief Archeologist for the Maryland Department of Transportation, who is leading a team of archeologists exploring the history of the region. The program airs on Monday Feb. 19th at 9 a.m. on Maryland Public Television.