Delmarva Today 2-16-24 MPT's Look at Slavery on the Eastern Shore

By Don Rush
Published February 18, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST
The discovery of what is believed to have been the home of Harriet Tubman's father and the history of slavery on the Eastern Shore is examined in a new documentary "Ben's Ten: Chattel Slavery on Maryland's Eastern Shore". Host Don Rush talks with Dr. Julie Schablitsky, Chief Archeologist for the Maryland Department of Transportation, who is leading a team of archeologists exploring the history of the region. The program airs on Monday Feb. 19th at 9 a.m. on Maryland Public Television.

Don Rush
