Delmarva Today (2/16/24): A Conversation with Chincoteague Island Theatre Company Founder Lexi Hubb

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:23 PM EST

Chincoteague Island Theatre Company embarks on a sold-out five show run of Agatha Christie's Murder On the Orient Express this evening marking the first time in 4 years that the group has been able to put on its Winter Show.

Delmarva Today host speaks with CITC founder and director Lexi Hubb about the group's growth, how it survived through the Pandemic and how such a vibrant theatre scene was built in an unlikely place on Virginia's Eastern Shore.
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
