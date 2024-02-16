Delmarva Today (2/16/24): A Conversation with Chincoteague Island Theatre Company Founder Lexi Hubb

Chincoteague Island Theatre Company embarks on a sold-out five show run of Agatha Christie's Murder On the Orient Express this evening marking the first time in 4 years that the group has been able to put on its Winter Show.

Delmarva Today host speaks with CITC founder and director Lexi Hubb about the group's growth, how it survived through the Pandemic and how such a vibrant theatre scene was built in an unlikely place on Virginia's Eastern Shore.