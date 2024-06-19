© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
The Nation Marked Juneteenth Amidst a Tumultuous Political Year

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published June 19, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Children's Book by Arlisha Norwood
Book Cover
Children's Book by Arlisha Norwood

The nation celebrated Juneteenth marking the entrance of Union troops into Galveston, Texas in 1865 and freeing the slaves in the state. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Arlisha Norwood, assistant history professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and author of a children's book recounting that day, about the importance of commemorating the event. The full interview can be heard this Friday at noon on Delmarva Today on WSDL and WESM.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
