The Nation Marked Juneteenth Amidst a Tumultuous Political Year

The nation celebrated Juneteenth marking the entrance of Union troops into Galveston, Texas in 1865 and freeing the slaves in the state. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Arlisha Norwood, assistant history professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and author of a children's book recounting that day, about the importance of commemorating the event. The full interview can be heard this Friday at noon on Delmarva Today on WSDL and WESM.