PFLAG Leader Frustrated with Mayor at City Council Work Session on Pride Flag

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published June 5, 2024 at 9:58 AM EDT
PFLAG Executive Director Mark Delancey at Council Work Session
PFLAG Executive Director Mark Delancey at Council Work Session

It was a crowded chamber at the Salisbury City Council work session where many expressed their disappointment over the decision by Mayor Randy Taylor to bar the raising of the Pride Flag in front of the downtown government building. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with PFLAG executive director Mark Delancey about the significance of that decision, The flag now flies at a different location on West Carroll Street.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
