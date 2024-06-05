PFLAG Leader Frustrated with Mayor at City Council Work Session on Pride Flag
It was a crowded chamber at the Salisbury City Council work session where many expressed their disappointment over the decision by Mayor Randy Taylor to bar the raising of the Pride Flag in front of the downtown government building. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with PFLAG executive director Mark Delancey about the significance of that decision, The flag now flies at a different location on West Carroll Street.