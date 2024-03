From levees to dams the United States has tried to tame its rivers. And still, floods caused nearly $3 billion in damage in 2022. In this excerpt from this Friday's Delmarva Today host Don Rush talks with Tim Palmer, author of "Seek Higher Ground: The Natural Solution to Our Urgent Flooding Crisis" about his own experience during Hurricane Agnes in 1972. The full interview can be heard this Friday at noon on WSDL and WESM.