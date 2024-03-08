Delmarva Today: (3-8-24) "Unprecedented" Public Dispute Over School Safety in Worcester County

Safety in Schools has been questioned in Worcester County by both the State's Attorney and the Worcester County Sheriff.

WCPS officials have defended the data that has been used to make the claim's saying that it is being spun to fit a negative narrative about the school system's policies.

Host Bryan Russo speaks with Steve Green (Editor, OC Today Dispatch) and Chip Choquette (Editor, Pocomoke Arrowhead)

to try to find out where perception and reality intersect and why this feud between county entities is happening in such a public way.

