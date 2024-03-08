© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delmarva Today: (3-8-24) "Unprecedented" Public Dispute Over School Safety in Worcester County

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published March 8, 2024 at 1:47 PM EST

Safety in Schools has been questioned in Worcester County by both the State's Attorney and the Worcester County Sheriff.
WCPS officials have defended the data that has been used to make the claim's saying that it is being spun to fit a negative narrative about the school system's policies.

Host Bryan Russo speaks with Steve Green (Editor, OC Today Dispatch) and Chip Choquette (Editor, Pocomoke Arrowhead)
to try to find out where perception and reality intersect and why this feud between county entities is happening in such a public way.
Delmarva Today
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
See stories by Bryan Russo