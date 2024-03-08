Delmarva Today: (3-8-24) Salisbury City Council To Issue Official Apology in Lynchings

Salisbury's City Council voted in a work session on March 4 to move forward with the issuance of an official apology in the lynching of three African American men in Salisbury in 1898 and 1931.

Delmarva Today host Bryan Russo speaks with TRUTH Advisory Committee Chair Amber Green about the historic moment and how this decision can create conversations that can help the community heal and move forward from its unfortunate and violent past.