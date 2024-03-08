© 2024 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today: (3-8-24) Salisbury City Council To Issue Official Apology in Lynchings

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published March 8, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST

Salisbury's City Council voted in a work session on March 4 to move forward with the issuance of an official apology in the lynching of three African American men in Salisbury in 1898 and 1931.

Delmarva Today host Bryan Russo speaks with TRUTH Advisory Committee Chair Amber Green about the historic moment and how this decision can create conversations that can help the community heal and move forward from its unfortunate and violent past.
Delmarva Today
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
