Famous women made some surprise appearances this week. Were you paying attention?

By Holly J. Morris
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
These people are all answers. You're welcome.
Amy Sussman, Eric Thayer, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
/
Getty Images
These people are all answers. You're welcome.

TWIL (this week I learned) you can bet on a wide variety of Taylor Swift-at-the-Super Bowl minutiae, such as how many times she'll be shown on camera, how long she'll be shown on camera, if she'll be shown on camera during the halftime show, how many times she'll be shown on camera during the halftime show, and on and on and on. This is exhausting.

Here are some bets we're more interested in:


We'd say that you can submit your answers in January 2025 and win swag, but that would require lawyers and nobody has time for that.

Enjoy the quiz!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.