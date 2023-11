Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL 90.7 FM

The Swampcandy Radio Hour is hosted by acclaimed Annapolis-based singer/songwriter Ruben Dobbs and provides a weekly romp through the musical mines of the underground scene in search of hidden gems and highlighting all the musical connecting points along the way.

This show is produced by Dobbs and Delmarva Public Media's Bryan Russo.

