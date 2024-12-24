CONTACT US

The Sound of Cinema, Episode 9

Published December 24, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST
Delmarva Public Media

Grab your popcorn and join host Nathan Hartman as he spins selections from the scores of some of the most memorable Christmas movies that might just get you on the naughty list.
From the “Christmas Story” to “Die Hard”, “Krampus” to “Home Alone”, we’re off to explore the saltier sonic sides of our favorite holiday classics.

Sound of Cinema is hosted and produced by Nathan Hartman
Bryan Russo is the program’s Managing Producer
Sound of Cinema is a production of Delmarva Public Media and Seven/Ten Productions

