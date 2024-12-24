The Sound of Cinema, Episode 9

Grab your popcorn and join host Nathan Hartman as he spins selections from the scores of some of the most memorable Christmas movies that might just get you on the naughty list.

From the “Christmas Story” to “Die Hard”, “Krampus” to “Home Alone”, we’re off to explore the saltier sonic sides of our favorite holiday classics.

