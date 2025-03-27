On the Download, Episode 51
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
RIIKI REID, Balu Brigada - Like You
MORE&MORE - YEAH!WOO!
Cannons - Crush
DPR IAN - Don't Go Insane
Genesis Owusu - Tied Up!
Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer - Witchoo
Kid Bloom - Afterlife
La Roux, Chromeo - Discoproof
Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill
Dylan - Rebel Child
BRKN LOVE - Dead Weight
Just Loud - You Got the Moves
Måneskin - BABY SAID
Malted Milk - Love for yourself
Lola Kirke - My House
Sierra Ferrell - Fox Hunt
Uncle Lucius - Civilized Anxiety
Ha Vay - Moon Girl