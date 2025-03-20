On the Download, Episode 50
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Holly Macve, Lana Del Rey - Suburban House
The Cranberries - Joe
Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
Local Natives, Suki Waterhouse - NYE
Nectar Woode - Good Vibrations
little luna - wildflower woman
The Japanese House - Touching Yourself
Olivia Dean - Dive
David Ryan Harris, Scary Pockets - Kerosene
Sevana - Lowe Mi
Pacific Roots - Farmer
Rocky Dawuni - Shade Tree
Irie Souljah, Iya Terra - Helping Hand
Mellodose - We Come back
Giacomo Turra, Mikey Jose - Get Into The Groove
Cory Wong, dodie - Call Me Wild
Molly Grace - Lover (Love Her)
Chromeo - Personal Effects
Allen Stone - Magic
Spiritual Cramp - Talkin' On The Internet