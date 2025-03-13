On the Download, Episode 49
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Anna Ash - Cool Cat
SASAMI - Lose It All
Rainbow Girls - you must not feel the way i do
Boys Go To Jupiter - Lovers Always Lose
Sleepy Jean - Once Held My Heart
Ally Venable - Do You Cry
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt - Sugar and Spice
Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast - Devil on Your Side
Chloe Slater - Sucker
CIEL - Fine Everything
Fickle Friends - Swoon
RIIKI REID - Over Romantic
MARINA - Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land
Chappell Roan - Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl
Lady Gaga - Garden Of Eden
No Doubt - Just A Girl