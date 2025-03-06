On the Download, Episode 42
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Josef Love - This Love
Melt, Maya Delilah - Sour Candy (Reimagined)
Hollyy - Secrets
Avery*Sunshine - My Way
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Celisse - We Made It
Knucklebone Oscar, Tuomo Prättälä - I've Got to Use My Imagination
The Dip - Doing The Thing
Grace Pettis - I Take Care Of Me Now
Hunter Lott - You Had Your Chance
Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast - Piece of You
Pisces and The Realists - Just Me (Fallin')
Bette Smith - Goodthing
Wallows - A Warning
Rachel Chinouriri - All I Ever Asked
Empire Of The Sun - Music On The Radio
LAUREL - 45 Degrees