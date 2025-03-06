On the Download, Episode 42

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Josef Love - This Love

Melt, Maya Delilah - Sour Candy (Reimagined)

Hollyy - Secrets

Avery*Sunshine - My Way

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Celisse - We Made It

Knucklebone Oscar, Tuomo Prättälä - I've Got to Use My Imagination

The Dip - Doing The Thing

Grace Pettis - I Take Care Of Me Now

Hunter Lott - You Had Your Chance

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast - Piece of You

Pisces and The Realists - Just Me (Fallin')

Bette Smith - Goodthing

Wallows - A Warning

Rachel Chinouriri - All I Ever Asked

Empire Of The Sun - Music On The Radio

LAUREL - 45 Degrees