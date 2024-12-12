On the Download, Episode 40
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Tunde Adebimpe - Magnetic
Mt. Joy - She Wants To Go Dancing
Flipturn - Rodeo Clown
SASAMI - Slugger
Paige Kennedy - Love You From A Distance
Telenova - Discotheque Inside My Head
Maude Latour - Cursed Romantics
Caroline Kingsbury - Kissing Someone Else
Pipe-eye - Travertine
Donna Washington - You Can't Hide From The Boogie
The Black Mamba - Doctor
Noble Jonson - Heinous Crimes And Nursery Rhymes
Olivia Wolf - Cosmic Appalachian Radio
Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb - Memory Bank
Eddie 9V - Saratoga
Nick Phoenix - Saturn