On the Download, Episode 40

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Tunde Adebimpe - Magnetic

Mt. Joy - She Wants To Go Dancing

Flipturn - Rodeo Clown

SASAMI - Slugger

Paige Kennedy - Love You From A Distance

Telenova - Discotheque Inside My Head

Maude Latour - Cursed Romantics

Caroline Kingsbury - Kissing Someone Else

Pipe-eye - Travertine

Donna Washington - You Can't Hide From The Boogie

The Black Mamba - Doctor

Noble Jonson - Heinous Crimes And Nursery Rhymes

Olivia Wolf - Cosmic Appalachian Radio

Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb - Memory Bank

Eddie 9V - Saratoga

Nick Phoenix - Saturn