Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey has retired. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!
On the Download, Episode 40

Published December 12, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Tunde Adebimpe - Magnetic
Mt. Joy - She Wants To Go Dancing
Flipturn - Rodeo Clown
SASAMI - Slugger
Paige Kennedy - Love You From A Distance
Telenova - Discotheque Inside My Head
Maude Latour - Cursed Romantics
Caroline Kingsbury - Kissing Someone Else
Pipe-eye - Travertine
Donna Washington - You Can't Hide From The Boogie
The Black Mamba - Doctor
Noble Jonson - Heinous Crimes And Nursery Rhymes
Olivia Wolf - Cosmic Appalachian Radio
Drew Holcomb, Ellie Holcomb - Memory Bank
Eddie 9V - Saratoga
Nick Phoenix - Saturn

