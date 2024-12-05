CONTACT US

Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey has retired. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!
On the Download

On the Download, Episode 39

Published December 5, 2024 at 3:30 PM EST

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Ida Mae - Lost On Your Time
Bleach Lab - Smile For Me
London Grammar, SebastiAn - Dancing By Night
MUNYA - Dancing By Night
Gus Dapperton - Homebody
Kristjan Eastman - Power Man and Astro Girl
Samia - Charm You
Lindsay Lou - Queen Of Time
Elizabeth Moen - Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart
Erin Viancourt - Crazy in My Mind
Trousdale - Point Your Finger
Sammy Rae & The Friends - Denim Jacket
Elles Bailey - The Game
Ries Brothers - Your Friday Night
Seratones - Get Free
The Paper Kites - Black & Thunder

