Schedule Change: WESM/WSDL Afternoon Jazz host Herb Archey is retiring. We wish Herb the best of luck - he will be missed! Temporarily, Jazzworks will air in that 1-4 pm time slot on weekdays. In 2025, listen for a new jazz host coming to weekday afternoons; also exciting updates to the WSDL lineup!
On the Download

On the Download, Episode 38

Published November 19, 2024 at 2:40 PM EST

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Daughter - Party
Hannah Jadagu - What You Did
Momma - Bang Bang
Twen - One Stop Shop (For a Fading Revolution)
Seph Cove - Higher Now
Alaska Reid - Back To This
Milky Chance - Living In A Haze
Indigo De Souza - Smog
Soccer Mommy - Shotgun
ill peach - BLOOM
Wallows - BAD DREAM
flowerovlove - erase u
almost monday - jupiter
Ashe, Suki Waterhouse - Pushing Dasies
Prima Queen - Chew My Cheeks
ANNA - Fool's Paradise

