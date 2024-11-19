On the Download, Episode 38
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Daughter - Party
Hannah Jadagu - What You Did
Momma - Bang Bang
Twen - One Stop Shop (For a Fading Revolution)
Seph Cove - Higher Now
Alaska Reid - Back To This
Milky Chance - Living In A Haze
Indigo De Souza - Smog
Soccer Mommy - Shotgun
ill peach - BLOOM
Wallows - BAD DREAM
flowerovlove - erase u
almost monday - jupiter
Ashe, Suki Waterhouse - Pushing Dasies
Prima Queen - Chew My Cheeks
ANNA - Fool's Paradise