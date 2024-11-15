On the Download, Episode 37
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Ally Venable - Blues is My Best Friend
Betty Smith - Sign Your Name (feat. Arthur Adams)
Marc Broussard - That's What Love Will Make You Do (feat. Joe Bonamassa)
John Mellencamp - Hey God
Amanda Shires - Waltz Across Texas (feat. Bobbie Nelson)
The One Eighties - Dead Star Light
Charlotte Morris - Your Number One
Jill Andrews - Connection
The Shins - Australia (Peter Bjorn and John Remix)
Cary Brothers - Back To The Start
Born at Midnite - Y o Y
Portugal. The Man - Grim Generation
Ethan P. Flynn - Abandon All Hope
Spoon - Sugar Babies
D.K. Harrell - The Right Man