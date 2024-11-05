On the Download, Episode 36

CONTACT US

Published November 5, 2024 at 11:27 AM EST

This week's spooky episode of On the Download features the following:

Lana Del Rey - Season Of The Witch
mui zyu - Ghost with a Peach Skin
Caro Emerald - The Ghost Of You
Alice Pheobe Lou - Witches
Lemon Demon - A Mask of My Own Face
Tally Hall - Cannibal
Stephen Sanchez - Howling at Wolves
Miley Cyrus - Psycho Killer
Royel Otis - Murder on the Dance Floor - triple j Like A Version
Aurelio Voltaire - When You're Evil
Ghost - Dance Macabre
Scissor Sisters - I Can't Decide
The Orion Experience - Vampire
Duran Duran - Evil Woman
October Country - My Girlfriend Is a Witch
King Luan - No Vampires Remain in Romania (Dracula Spectacular)

