On the Download, Episode 35
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Clairo - Love Songs
Suki Waterhouse - Model, Actress, Whatever
Peach Pit - Every Little Thing
Abigail Rose - Edges
Daphnie - Perfect Piece of Person I'm Made For
Sports Team - Condensation
Orla Gartland - Backseat Driver
Maggie Rogers - In The Living Room
Sunspells - Daisy Chain
Father John Misty - She Cleans Up
The Tailspins - Inmate Number 99
ERIC - Weightless
Teddy Swims - Bad Dreams
The Far Out - Packed to Go
Owen Stewart - Time Served
Sarah Kinsley - Realms