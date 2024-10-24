On the Download, Episode 34

This week's episode of On the Download features the following:

Samara Joy - Autumn Nocturne

Laufey - Where or When

Matt Maltese - The Earth is a Very Small Dot

Cousin Kula - Hangin' On Your Lips

PREP - Call It (Feat. Eddie Chacon)

Brie Stoner - Like A Man

Lutalo - Ocean Swallows Him Whole

Cassie Ramone - Together

Temples - Shelter Song

Half Alive - Sophie's House

The Beaches - Jocelyn

Ripe - Friend in the Dark

SIAMES - My Way (Feat. Barbie Williams)

Balu Brigada - So Cold

Nakia - Show It To Me (Feat. Big Daddy Karsten)

Yola - Future Enemies