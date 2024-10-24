On the Download, Episode 34
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Samara Joy - Autumn Nocturne
Laufey - Where or When
Matt Maltese - The Earth is a Very Small Dot
Cousin Kula - Hangin' On Your Lips
PREP - Call It (Feat. Eddie Chacon)
Brie Stoner - Like A Man
Lutalo - Ocean Swallows Him Whole
Cassie Ramone - Together
Temples - Shelter Song
Half Alive - Sophie's House
The Beaches - Jocelyn
Ripe - Friend in the Dark
SIAMES - My Way (Feat. Barbie Williams)
Balu Brigada - So Cold
Nakia - Show It To Me (Feat. Big Daddy Karsten)
Yola - Future Enemies