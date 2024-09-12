On the Download, Episode 33
This week's episode of On the Download features the following:
Cassie Ramone - He's Still On My Mind
Nilufer Yanya - Just A Western
Soccer Mommy - Driver
Pearl & The Oysters - Cruise Control
Phantogram - Come Alive
Kara Laudon - Nothing to Prove
Velvet Bloom - My Love
Rubblebucket - Moving Without Touching
Sammy Rae & The Friends - Cool-Doug, at Night
Say She She - I Believe In Miracles
Ben Goldsmith - Crazy
Allen Stone - Can't Explain This Love
Imogen Clark - The Art Of Getting Through
Frute - Arms
Lola Young - Flicker of Light
Ambrose Getz - Autumn