In Delaware the West Nile Virus has been detected for the first time this year. Host Don Rush talks with Daniel Schamberger, Administrator III with the MDA's Mosquito Control Section, and Dr. Dia-Eldin Elnaiem, a UMES faculty researcher, about the virus and the mosquitos that carry it. Then, a conversation with Bay Journal editor-at-large Karl Blankenship on the $50 million program to clean up the waterways of Pennsylvania.