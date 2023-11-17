© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today 11-17-23 School Violence & State of the City Address

By Don Rush
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST
Violent incidents in Eastern Shore Schools, Salisbury Mayor Jack Heath's State of the City Address before retiring and the city/county fire service agreement debate gets heated. Host Don Rush talks with Greg Bassett, editor and general manager the Salisbury Independent. Then, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for Harriet Tubman statue in downtown Salisbury. Host Don Rush talks with Monica Brooks, president of the Wicomico County Branch of the NAACP, about the Tubman statue and the plaque marking the 1931 lynching of Matthew Williams by a white mob.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
