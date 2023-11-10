© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today 11-10-23 Role of Psychologists in 911 Enhanced Interrogations

By Don Rush
Published November 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST
After the attack on 911 psychologists were brought in to monitor and advise on - what were termed - enhanced interrogations. But, it resulted in strong opposition from many in the profession who saw it as a violation of their sacred oath. Psychologist Roy Eidelson has written a new book "Doing Harm: How the World's Largest Psychological Association Lost Its Way in the War on Terror" which tracks the conflict within the profession.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
