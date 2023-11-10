Delmarva Today 11-10-23 Role of Psychologists in 911 Enhanced Interrogations
After the attack on 911 psychologists were brought in to monitor and advise on - what were termed - enhanced interrogations. But, it resulted in strong opposition from many in the profession who saw it as a violation of their sacred oath. Psychologist Roy Eidelson has written a new book "Doing Harm: How the World's Largest Psychological Association Lost Its Way in the War on Terror" which tracks the conflict within the profession.