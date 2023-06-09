© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today 6-9-23 (Part 1) OC Air This Weekend

By Don Rush
Published June 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
OC Air Show Website
USAF Thunderbirds

The Ocean City Air Show Gets Underway and the Bethany Beach Police Chief is placed on administrative leave after receiving DUI ticket. In our roundup host don Rush talks with Susan Canfora, reporter for Coastal Point and contributor to the Salisbury Independent. Then it's an extended conversation with Dr. Bill Dennison, vice president for Science Application at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, on the latest results of a survey on the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
