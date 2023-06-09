Delmarva Today 6-9-23 (Part 1) OC Air This Weekend

The Ocean City Air Show Gets Underway and the Bethany Beach Police Chief is placed on administrative leave after receiving DUI ticket. In our roundup host don Rush talks with Susan Canfora, reporter for Coastal Point and contributor to the Salisbury Independent. Then it's an extended conversation with Dr. Bill Dennison, vice president for Science Application at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, on the latest results of a survey on the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

