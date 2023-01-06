© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 1-6-23 (Part 1) The House Speakership Battle

By Don Rush
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
Host Don Rush talks with Salisbury Independent editor and general manager Greg Bassett and Coastal Point reporter and Independent contributor Susan Canfora about opposition by local congressman Andy Harris (R-MD) to Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the battle over the House Speakership and the priorities being laid out by local governments for the coming year. Rush also discusses the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection that saw Trump supporters storm the Capitol building with former Salisbury University political science professor Michael O'Loughlin.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
