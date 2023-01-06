Delmarva Today 1-6-23 (Part 1) The House Speakership Battle

Host Don Rush talks with Salisbury Independent editor and general manager Greg Bassett and Coastal Point reporter and Independent contributor Susan Canfora about opposition by local congressman Andy Harris (R-MD) to Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the battle over the House Speakership and the priorities being laid out by local governments for the coming year. Rush also discusses the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection that saw Trump supporters storm the Capitol building with former Salisbury University political science professor Michael O'Loughlin.