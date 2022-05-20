Delmarva Today 5-20-22 (Part 1) Learning in the Age of Technology

The 21st century has seen an expansion of jobs in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Host Don Rush talks with Dr. Michael Scott, Dean of the Henson School of Science and Technology at Salisbury University about efforts at developing those skills. Then, he turns to Cassidy Pucket, author of "Redefining Geek: Bias and the Five Hidden Habits of Tech-Savvy Teens" and the talent found in low income and minority communities.