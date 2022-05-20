© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Today 5-20-22 (Part 1) Learning in the Age of Technology

By Don Rush
Published May 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
Antonio Chaves
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Computer_classroom.JPG

The 21st century has seen an expansion of jobs in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Host Don Rush talks with Dr. Michael Scott, Dean of the Henson School of Science and Technology at Salisbury University about efforts at developing those skills. Then, he turns to Cassidy Pucket, author of "Redefining Geek: Bias and the Five Hidden Habits of Tech-Savvy Teens" and the talent found in low income and minority communities.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
