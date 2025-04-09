Back to the Roots, Episode 110
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
The Carter Brothers - Southern Country Boy
Charlie Musselwhite - Tennessee Woman
Johnny Otis & His Orchestra - Jumpin' At The Woodside
Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps - You Had To Bring That Up
The Terraplanes Blues Band - Ain't Had No Lovin'
Terry & The Pirates - I Put A Spell On You
Terrie Odabi - He Wouldn't Let Go
Terry Robb - All Night And Morning Too
Teeny Tucker - Keep The Blues Alive
Tommy Lee Cook - Funky Shoes
The Terry Hanck Band & Friends - Whole Lotta Lovin'
Tennessee Redemption - Come On Up To The House
Terry Adams & Steve Ferguson - Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone