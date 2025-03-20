Back to the Roots, Episode 107
This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:
Mickey Jupp - Making Friends
Vanessa Collier - Do It My Own Way
Martha Velez - A Fool For You
Lucky Wuthrich - Luckys Breakdown
Elkie Brooks - Roll Me Over
Ben Sidran - Tuxedo Junction
Andy Fairweather Low - Gin House Blues
The Wailin' Jennys - Storm Comin'
Starlite Campbell Band - Don't Get Me Wrong
Southern Culture On The Skids - Dear Mister Fantasy
Bob Dylan - Goodbye Jimmy Reed
Eleanor McEvoy - Memphis Tennessee
The Weepies - Jolene
Lilly Haitt - See Ya Later