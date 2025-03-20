Back to the Roots, Episode 107

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

Mickey Jupp - Making Friends

Vanessa Collier - Do It My Own Way

Martha Velez - A Fool For You

Lucky Wuthrich - Luckys Breakdown

Elkie Brooks - Roll Me Over

Ben Sidran - Tuxedo Junction

Andy Fairweather Low - Gin House Blues

The Wailin' Jennys - Storm Comin'

Starlite Campbell Band - Don't Get Me Wrong

Southern Culture On The Skids - Dear Mister Fantasy

Bob Dylan - Goodbye Jimmy Reed

Eleanor McEvoy - Memphis Tennessee

The Weepies - Jolene

Lilly Haitt - See Ya Later