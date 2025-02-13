CONTACT US

Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 102

Published February 5, 2025 at 10:46 AM EST

This week's episode of Back to the Roots contains the following:

John Mayall - Nature's Disappearing
King Curtis - Trouble In Mind
The California Honeydrops - Rain
The McKee Brothers - Don't Cha Let It Go to Your Head
Abigail Washburn - Coffee's Cold
Old Crow Medicine Show - Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The Flatlanders - Dallas
Eddie 9V - Halo
Marshall Chapman - Don't Be Cruel
The Zen Tricksters - Down the Road
The Red Clay Strays - Ghosts
John Nemeth - Come On
Mickey Jupp - The Blues Ain't What They Used to Be
Tim O'Brien - The Pay's a Lot Better Too
Lucinda Williams - Doors of Heaven

